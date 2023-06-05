Seven Eight Capital LP Lowers Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Seven Eight Capital LP cut its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,978 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,335,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,273,000 after buying an additional 38,342 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,140,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,320,000 after buying an additional 1,013,061 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,554,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,065,000 after acquiring an additional 34,436 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,109,000 after acquiring an additional 38,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,615,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,859,000 after acquiring an additional 51,663 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $454,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 623,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,358,093.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,242,000. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 3.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $33.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.46.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

