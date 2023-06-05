Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.60, but opened at $12.18. Bowlero shares last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 928,348 shares.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Bowlero in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bowlero in a report on Monday, February 6th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Bowlero in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bowlero in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In related news, Director A-B Parent Llc sold 4,908,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $73,721,674.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,484,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,534,546.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Robert M. Lavan acquired 8,595 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $98,584.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,584.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A-B Parent Llc sold 4,908,234 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $73,721,674.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,484,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,534,546.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,941,780 shares of company stock worth $74,274,914 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOWL. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Bowlero during the first quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bowlero during the third quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Bowlero by 42.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.14. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $315.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.34 million. Bowlero had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 1,325.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

