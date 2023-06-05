XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock Price Down 5.1% After Insider Selling

Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) fell 5.1% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $69.41 and last traded at $70.08. 7,337 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 140,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.82.

Specifically, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $700,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 398,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,922,706.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $357,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 408,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,680,320.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $700,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 398,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,922,706.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,356 shares of company stock worth $12,851,614 in the last three months. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on XPEL. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of XPEL in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

XPEL Stock Down 7.2 %

Institutional Trading of XPEL

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.31. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of XPEL by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in XPEL by 140.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after acquiring an additional 88,412 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in XPEL during the fourth quarter valued at about $487,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

About XPEL

(Get Rating)

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Further Reading

