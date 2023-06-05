Investors Purchase Large Volume of bluebird bio Call Options (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 2,378 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 53% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,557 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On bluebird bio

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on BLUE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

bluebird bio Stock Performance

Shares of bluebird bio stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $3.68. 628,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,268,927. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $8.58.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.75. The company had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.97 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 3,054.45% and a negative return on equity of 52.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.66) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in researching, developing and commercializing potentially transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. It also offers ZYNTEGLO or beti-cel and SKYSONA or eli-cel gene therapies. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C.

Further Reading

