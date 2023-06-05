Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 7,428 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 179% compared to the average daily volume of 2,660 call options.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,253,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,629,792. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.82. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $155.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

