Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,232 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 758% compared to the average volume of 260 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.49. The stock had a trading volume of 250,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,861. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.21 and a twelve month high of $160.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

