Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 2,980 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 452% compared to the average volume of 540 call options.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Performance

Shares of RRGB traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.36. 149,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,390. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average is $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on RRGB shares. Benchmark upped their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

In related news, CEO Gerard Johan Hart bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $299,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,035.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 750.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 366.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

