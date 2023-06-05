Doximity Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 5,862 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 281% compared to the average daily volume of 1,537 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Doximity during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Doximity by 98.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Doximity in the first quarter valued at $38,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity Stock Performance

DOCS traded up $2.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,119. Doximity has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 67.52, a PEG ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.86.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $110.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.11 million. Doximity had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Doximity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Doximity from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Doximity from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.82.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Further Reading

