Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $13.29, but opened at $12.86. Magnite shares last traded at $13.07, with a volume of 244,401 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 24,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $268,507.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,505,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,375,183.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 24,679 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $268,507.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,505,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,375,183.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $876,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,430,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,717,541.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,698 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGNI has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Cannonball Research downgraded shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnite has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.22.

Magnite Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $130.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.90 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnite

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 191,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 84,088 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Magnite by 171.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 704,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 445,618 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Magnite by 7.1% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 623,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 41,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magnite by 48.7% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 277,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 91,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

