Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on ADT (NYSE:ADT)

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 2,610 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 364% compared to the typical daily volume of 562 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on ADT from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insider Transactions at ADT

In other ADT news, VP Jamie Elizabeth Haenggi acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $579,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,443,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,358,681.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Delu Jackson bought 8,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $49,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 194,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,328. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jamie Elizabeth Haenggi bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $579,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,443,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,358,681.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 180,650 shares of company stock worth $987,364. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ADT

ADT Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADT. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter valued at $3,602,712,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,580,954 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $141,029,000 after buying an additional 3,864,889 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter valued at $18,754,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,591,616 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $28,334,000 after buying an additional 1,838,765 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,184,887 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $22,899,000 after buying an additional 1,496,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADT traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 485,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,369. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 201.67 and a beta of 1.71. ADT has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

ADT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. ADT’s payout ratio is 466.67%.

About ADT

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

Further Reading

