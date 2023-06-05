Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lowered its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,860 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU traded down $8.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $357.22. The stock had a trading volume of 998,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,360. The stock has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $258.79 and a one year high of $389.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $365.03 and a 200-day moving average of $337.22.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LULU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.22.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

