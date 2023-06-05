Shelton Capital Management Lowers Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,859 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.24, for a total transaction of $1,967,678.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,379,347.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,859 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.24, for a total transaction of $1,967,678.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,379,347.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 689 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.02, for a total value of $475,423.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,984,014.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,852 shares of company stock valued at $13,568,313. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Equinix Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $781.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $755.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.80, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $716.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $701.20. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $762.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.47%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

