Shelton Capital Management Sells 5,739 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,376 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,739 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Ross Stores by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,384 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,160 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $103.82. 393,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,272,236. The company has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.53. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $122.44.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup increased their target price on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.76.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

