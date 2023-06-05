Tcwp LLC Lowers Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Tcwp LLC lessened its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $186,553.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at $945,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,701 shares of company stock worth $481,727 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ROK traded down $1.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $291.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,707. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $309.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $278.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.96.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 41.55%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Articles

