Shelton Capital Management Sells 6,552 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,468 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,552 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,186,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,040,248,000 after buying an additional 2,242,846 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,080,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $674,329,000 after buying an additional 992,049 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in DexCom by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,267,548 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $256,777,000 after buying an additional 717,251 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,682,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,518,183,000 after buying an additional 511,557 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DXCM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.81.

DXCM stock traded up $2.82 on Monday, hitting $125.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,669. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.57. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.11 and a 1 year high of $126.44. The stock has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. DexCom’s revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total value of $44,153.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,353,362.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total value of $44,153.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,353,362.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $633,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,686 shares in the company, valued at $16,718,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,001 shares of company stock valued at $10,107,329. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

