Shelton Capital Management Sells 12,183 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,183 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 14,252 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

American Water Works stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.57. 79,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.58. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $162.59.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.7075 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,400 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

