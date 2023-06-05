Tcwp LLC Sells 90,131 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Tcwp LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 85.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,131 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FAS Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 636.1% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000.

FALN stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.95. 54,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,803. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $26.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.1119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

