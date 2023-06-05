Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lowered its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,638 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,221 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 379.6% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $15,909,707.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 37,260 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total value of $7,447,528.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,133,511.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 335,234 shares of company stock worth $69,445,957 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $1.37 on Monday, hitting $231.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,255. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.76 and a 52-week high of $239.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.62. The company has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

