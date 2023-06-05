Tcwp LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tcwp LLC lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.98. 4,000,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,432,718. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.91. The stock has a market cap of $71.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.95 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.85.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

