Tcwp LLC Buys 448 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Tcwp LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKTX. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 41,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,923 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after buying an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,567,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MarketAxess Trading Down 3.3 %

Several research firms have weighed in on MKTX. Atlantic Securities upgraded MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $321.00 to $403.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $288.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.10.

Shares of MKTX traded down $9.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $272.16. 140,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,962. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.44 and a 1 year high of $399.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $318.72 and its 200-day moving average is $321.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.79.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 35.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

