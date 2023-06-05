Tcwp LLC Makes New $448,000 Investment in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ)

Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFZ. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 759.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 713,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,365,000 after acquiring an additional 630,547 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,272,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 494.2% during the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 186,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 155,163 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,704,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 452.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 151,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 123,889 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Short MSCI EAFE alerts:

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EFZ traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.42. 3,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,622. ProShares Short MSCI EAFE has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $24.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.91.

About ProShares Short MSCI EAFE

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short MSCI EAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short MSCI EAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.