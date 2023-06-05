Shelton Capital Management Trims Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,006 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Exelon by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Exelon by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Exelon by 77.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.30.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.26. The stock had a trading volume of 800,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,987,279. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.61.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

