Tcwp LLC Has $372,000 Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Tcwp LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after acquiring an additional 272,557 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.98. The company had a trading volume of 20,502,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,016,438. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $130.79. The company has a market capitalization of $189.99 billion, a PE ratio of 512.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,765 shares of company stock worth $11,008,010 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

