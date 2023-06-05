Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Mirova

Mirova lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,914,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,181,298,000 after buying an additional 54,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,342,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $924,071,000 after buying an additional 42,855 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Biogen by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,021,000 after buying an additional 1,222,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Biogen by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,717,000 after buying an additional 503,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised their price target on Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Biogen from $346.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Biogen from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.92.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $302.86. 230,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,609. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $296.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.87. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.54 and a 52-week high of $319.74.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

