Mirova Increases Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Mirova increased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in American Tower were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 138.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 33.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMT stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $191.39. 303,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030,540. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.40. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $89.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMT shares. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

