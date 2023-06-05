Mirova Buys 6,402 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Mirova lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

NYSE TFC traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $31.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,157,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,092,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.67. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.