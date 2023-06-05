Mirova Increases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mirova boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Amgen were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $221.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,582. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Stories

