Mirova Reduces Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Mirova trimmed its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 1,244.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 16.7% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 32,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock traded up $5.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $334.99. The stock had a trading volume of 234,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,929. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.43. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $498.06. The stock has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.82.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

