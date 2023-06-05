Mirova Sells 14,784 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Mirova cut its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,784 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Welltower were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 985.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 623.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Performance

WELL stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.02. 220,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,751. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $89.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,060.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.19.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

