78,996 Shares in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Bought by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 78,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.39. 1,083,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,716,410. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.40. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $38.65. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -690.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. HSBC upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

