Mirova Grows Stock Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Mirova boosted its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MP. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MP traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.76. 796,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,227,083. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $42.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 13.50, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

MP has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities cut MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on MP Materials from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.13.

In other MP Materials news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal purchased 5,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.78 per share, with a total value of $108,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 29,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,987.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $14,057,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 624,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,561,002.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal acquired 5,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.78 per share, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,987.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $558,940 in the last 90 days. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

