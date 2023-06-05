Mirova Has $627,000 Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Mirova boosted its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.56.

CCI traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.45. 469,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,088. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $187.73.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

