M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Acquired by Mirova

Mirova lifted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 887.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Argus upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.74.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

M&T Bank Stock Performance

In other M&T Bank news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MTB traded down $2.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,954. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

