Mirova Has $403,000 Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Mirova trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,083,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $856.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $854.13.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total value of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total value of $150,371.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $27,057,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,127,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,891 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,150 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

REGN traded up $7.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $747.38. 79,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $782.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $757.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $837.55. The stock has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.23.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

