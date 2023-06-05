Mirova Buys 2,662 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Mirova grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 397.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 576.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 567.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.87. 130,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,947. The stock has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.60. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $136.54 and a one year high of $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

