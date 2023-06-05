Mirova Increases Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mirova boosted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Aflac were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in Aflac by 534.9% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE:AFL traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.29. 483,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,772. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $74.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.97 and its 200-day moving average is $68.41.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,241,557.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,241,557.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,730.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,647,192. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the following segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Stories

