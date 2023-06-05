Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Holdings Raised by Mirova

Mirova boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 159.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 52.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 261,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.29. The company had a trading volume of 427,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,716. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.67 and its 200-day moving average is $142.86.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. SVB Securities decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.35.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.