Shelton Capital Management Sells 18,312 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,312 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Southern by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,284,352,000 after buying an additional 3,653,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,436,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Southern by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,068,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,424,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,036 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 57.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,062,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,223,000 after buying an additional 1,115,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 70.3% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,037,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,517,000 after buying an additional 841,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.07.

Insider Activity

Southern Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $100,435.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,477.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $100,435.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,477.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 93,352 shares of company stock valued at $6,989,962 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SO stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $69.94. 729,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,201,398. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

