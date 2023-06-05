Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Mirova

Mirova cut its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.0% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,471,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,450,827. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.68. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $140.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.34.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

