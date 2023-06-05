Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 2,164 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of First American Financial worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First American Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First American Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in First American Financial by 19.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,215,000 after buying an additional 303,214 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FAF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens raised First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.40.

Shares of NYSE FAF traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.33. 35,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.04. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $64.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.52%.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

