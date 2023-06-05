Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,423,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 613,170 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $257,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 14,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP opened at $107.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.45 and its 200 day moving average is $108.46. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

