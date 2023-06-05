USS Investment Management Ltd Buys 6,000 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,193 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $8,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 292.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,685,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $86.51. The company had a trading volume of 43,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $81.57 and a 1 year high of $110.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.12 and a 200-day moving average of $92.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

