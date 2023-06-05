USS Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,015 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $6,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Illumina by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Price Performance

NASDAQ ILMN traded up $4.43 on Monday, reaching $211.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,710. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $248.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.70.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.