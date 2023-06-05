Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,197 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 24.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 140,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Corning Price Performance

In other Corning news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Corning news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 15,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $471,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,571.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 135,198 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,084. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GLW traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $31.37. 376,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,483,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day moving average is $33.67. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Featured Stories

