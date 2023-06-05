TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Stake Raised by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $6,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 54.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,089. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $36.79 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 220.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRP shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

