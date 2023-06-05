USS Investment Management Ltd Has $8.27 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,733 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,155 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in HP were worth $8,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HP by 462.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of HP by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,255 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.81.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,495 shares of company stock worth $1,490,024 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.04. The company had a trading volume of 858,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,462,783. The company has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.00. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $40.59.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

