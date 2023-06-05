AXS Investments LLC Sells 2,670 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

AXS Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,465,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,287,289. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.38. The stock has a market cap of $153.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Further Reading

