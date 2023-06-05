AXS Investments LLC Cuts Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

AXS Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,330,000 after buying an additional 640,582 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 88.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,312,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,864,000 after purchasing an additional 617,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,626,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,974,000 after purchasing an additional 534,136 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,209,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,257,000 after purchasing an additional 499,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,110,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,723,000 after purchasing an additional 394,374 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PDM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.40. The stock had a trading volume of 204,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,836. The firm has a market cap of $791.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.43. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $14.60.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, and operation of office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Dallas, Washington, DC/Northern Virginia, Boston, Orlando, Minneapolis, and New York. The company was founded on July 3, 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

