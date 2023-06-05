AXS Investments LLC Has $429,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

AXS Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.10. The stock had a trading volume of 425,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,429,004. The company has a market cap of $141.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $107.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.70.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

