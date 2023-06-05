AXS Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

AXS Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Linde by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LIN. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. HSBC increased their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.76.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $361.22. The company had a trading volume of 268,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,462. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $361.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.26. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The company has a market capitalization of $177.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.60%.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,151 shares of company stock valued at $23,127,288 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

